Practicing gratitude attracts well-being and happiness

We live in a constant daily bustle always in the rush to finish one task to start another, in a constant bustle that almost always leads us to focus on what we lack and what we think we need. A spiral that, in the end, can keep us in a constant state of dissatisfaction.

On the other hand, if we consciously give thanks daily for what we have, for the good and the bad (because we also learn from that) what happens around us and mentally we thank for our lives, we will be more empathetic and happy people. This is what, in fact, several scientific studies have already documented on the beneficial and healing effects of gratitude.

“Giving thanks is affirming the human being that you are, it is opening yourself up to other experiences, to other people, it is wanting to be more connected with life, with people, with what is happening. It is opening a window or a door that brings you well-being ”, maintains the clinical psychologist Thalía Cuadrado, who firmly believes that gratitude is one of the actions that most opens the human being to receive peace, harmony and well-being.

These days, when many people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, It can be a good time to become aware of the impact and meaning of gratitude, beyond religion, personal beliefs or being a habit of good manners. Above all, after almost two years of fighting COVID-19, deaths and personal losses.

“Thanksgiving, more than a great meal, should be an opportunity to reflect and give thanks for the positive things we have learned in the midst of this time of pandemic where our routines have been drastically disrupted. It is important to stop and give thanks for everything we have experienced, regardless of how badly we have gone, “proposes the doctor in professional counseling Monsita Nazario Lugo, who believes that every difficult situation has its positive opportunities and that the decision must be made to look for what they are and to thank them conscientiously.

“We must counteract the negative preponderance that comes by itself and, if you leave it, it takes over your thoughts and therefore your feelings and your behavior,” warns the counselor.

Link to happiness

Dr. Amit Sood, researcher and founder of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing, has shown that a daily gratitude practice significantly increases people’s well-being, according to a column on the subject published by the Mayo Clinic.

“Counting your blessings each day has been shown to significantly increase your happiness and physical health. In addition to helping you sleep more, the practice of gratitude can increase your immunity and lower the risk of disease, “writes the doctor in the article. In fact, Sood indicates that several scientific studies have found that being grateful brings personal well-being, less anxiety or sadness, in addition to helping us to overcome trauma more easily or problems that arise. In the same way, it strengthens the immune system, improves blood pressure levels, promotes happiness and greater social connection.

Several scientific studies have found that being grateful brings personal well-being, less anxiety or sadness, in addition to helping us to overcome more easily the trauma or problems that arise. (Shutterstock)

In fact, the councilor Nazario Lugo also mentions the Benedictine monk David Steindl-Rast, author of the book “Gratitude, the heart of prayer”, where he says that “if you want to be happy, be grateful.”

“Steindl-Rast suggests that to the extent that human beings allow themselves to be surprised by the everyday and the simple without taking it for granted, they can be happy and find more meaning and meaning in their lives”, indicates Nazario Lugo, who believes that being grateful can become a lifestyle that, although it will not eliminate conflicts and difficult moments, “will provide a stable and focused starting point to handle them in a healthy way.”

And, according to the counselor, we all like to hear words of gratitude because it is an action that motivates and changes attitudes. It also highlights its importance in couple and family relationships, as promoted by the American psychologist John Gottman, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Washington, who says that giving thanks is part of “building a culture of appreciation and respect, which which in turn is the antidote to contempt ”.

“Gottman dismisses it as the ‘sulfuric acid of romantic relationships.’ Without a doubt, gratitude is beneficial for building healthy long-term relationships, ”he says.

The counselor also mentions the book “The Relationship Alphabet,” by Zach Brittle, where the author invites you to make a commitment to think more seriously about gratitude and begin by thanking in small details. Among them, write a note or set an alarm to remind ourselves to thank those who are empathic with us. “He assures us that we will be surprised by the changes we will see in interpersonal relationships by practicing simple acts of gratitude.”

Education to children

Another aspect that should be taken into account, recommends the clinical psychologist Thalía Cuadrado, it is modeling and teaching children from an early age to be grateful “not because it is polite, but because it is of good conscience.”

“Teaching them to give thanks is raising a more conscientious, more open, more empathetic person. That way we have a better society. But it is not a sporadic act because you gave me something. In yoga, for example, it is a conscious act that we did an exercise for our body, we connect with our energy, we are in well-being and we give thanks ”, explains the psychologist.

However, he points out that parents fail a lot when they go by pointing out what their son is missing: “You didn’t do your homework, you didn’t get good grades.You didn’t fix your room, you didn’t help me… ”, which, in his opinion, fosters a state of deprivation.

“A wonderful way to help with that is the daily behavior of giving thanks. Many say that you do not have to thank your child for cleaning his room, but it is the opposite. The child learns to give thanks for it. We almost always give thanks when we buy a product that we like and we even thank the supermarket cashier. But to the people around us, who live with us every day, we don’t usually do it because we take it for granted. And that happens a lot with education. When you say thank you to a child, he learns to give thanks and feels grateful too ”, explains the psychologist, who emphasizes that giving thanks is more than a word, it is a state that you enter because“ there are things that are right ” .

“It is also an act in which there is a lot of joy because it is an action of great openness,” adds Cuadrado, although he warns that many times people spend their entire lives understanding the shortcomings they have, but not all the good things they have.

Therefore, anger, annoyance, resentment or contempt, are states that, according to the psychologist, close. While the act of giving thanks opens and in that opening, “we feel connected.”

In addition, it highlights that this type of gratitude has nothing to do with a religion, with a personal belief or because you are already an elderly person. Rather, he clarifies, it has to do with being alert and seeing that we are on an extraordinary planet, we live on a wonderful island, with everything we have for free, “although we almost always worry more about what we have to buy.”

In that sense, he believes that for people with sadness or depression, or those who feel a lot of resentment inside, it would help a lot to do a little meditation of thanks. “No matter where you are, you just have to connect with yourself silently, close your eyes, and give thanks. People who do yoga, for example, do it every day. It is giving thanks for what we have done, for the energy we have moved. That is why it has nothing to do with religion, it is with the state that you want to practice, openness that allows you to be with yourself, be calm and be able to open yourself to the people around you, ”says Cuadrado, who believes that this small action It means that you became aware of what you have, that there is much for which you can be grateful.

Precisely, the psychologist proposes a meditation that you can do daily, both when you get up and when you go to bed. “It is, simply, silently connecting with your inner being and giving thanks three times,” he recommends and emphasizes that, as it is an internal act, no one has to listen to you.

He also warns that couples often forget to say thank you every day. “They are small details in daily life that help us get closer, make us more aware of what is happening, open our minds and hearts to see other things,” recommends the psychologist.

But if you are going through a loss (divorce, work, health) or facing depression, the first step is to seek professional help, advises Nazario Lugo. “It is important to work the process so that people can focus on attitudes of gratitude. With the emotions engaged and without working them, it is practically impossible to adopt a healthy attitude of gratitude ”, he warns.

Instead, he adds, gratitude helps us feel good because it allows us to focus on the positive. “It allows us to look outside of our self and recognize as valuable what perhaps without making the effort to identify it we overlook it or consider it an obligation.”

Actions to implement

There are several ways to practice gratitude, and it is important to find the method that works best for you based on your time and skills.

1. One option, recommends the professional counselor Monsita Nazario Lugo, is making the decision to set aside a few minutes each day to identify ten things for which we should be thankful. “This helps us to focus on the positive and takes us out of what we often do automatically, which is to complain about everything that happens to us without noticing that there are good things.”

2. Giving thanks is a continuous act, you don’t have to stop or go somewhere to do it, proposes clinical psychologist Thalía Cuadrado. “It is mentally giving thanks for us, because we are here. That puts you in a position of more openness towards other people and generates a state of well-being and empathy towards the other ”.

3. Write a thank you note to someone. It can be for your partner, children, friends or family and it tells them why you appreciate them, recommends Dr. Amit Sood in his column on gratitude.

4. Use a small notebook to write down the things you are grateful for in your life, Sood proposes. “The goal is to go from thinking about gratitude occasionally to doing it automatically. Over time, you will lower your gratitude threshold, you will be grateful for the little things and you will learn to put a little gratitude throughout the day ”.