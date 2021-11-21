Photo of Selena Gómez discovers that her right toes are not conventional

The singer Selena Gómez has the innate ability to make absolutely everything she publishes viral. His fans are attentive to everything he does, and, on this occasion, a small detail did not go unnoticed, in one of his photographs for Instagram. In the image, you can see Justin Bieber’s ex sitting on the floor of her house wearing a pink sweatshirt and completely barefoot.

The appearance of the singer’s right foot has immediately attracted attention on social networks, because she seems to be making the famous “trekkie” greeting., known to have been created for the ‘Star Trek’ series in the late 60s, as it is in a somewhat peculiar shape, when it comes to the separation of the toes.

The greeting in the series is done with the palm of the open hand, while a “V” is formed by joining the index finger with the cordial and the ring finger with the little finger.. The Vulcan salute, as it is also known, was performed by actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Vulcan Spock. This character managed to popularize this greeting and turn it into a widely known sign in the entertainment world. On this occasion, the singer Selena Gómez has also replicated her version, although it was not intended.

It is not the first time that the singer appears barefoot in public, since she usually gives her interviews without shoes, because it seems that it is the most comfortable she feels. The artist has been severely criticized on several occasions for the appearance of her feet, due to the fact that some calluses and corns (totally common and normal) can be observed. that tend to “bother” some people. The truth is that the artist does not usually pay attention to these comments, and continues to appear at her interviews showing, very proud, her feet.

The singer’s publication corresponds to the publicity of her new merchandising line, related to her makeup brand Rare Beauty. “We heard you couldn’t wait for the Rare Beauty oversized hoodie, so we decided to release it early for you,” the singer captioned in her post.

In less than 24 hours, the Rare Beauty sweatshirt had been sold out in their online store, demonstrating the unconditional support of their ‘Selenators’. PFor that reason, he had to replenish the stock immediately, due to the high demand for the product. It is currently available in sizes XS through XXL, and is priced at $ 45. Along with the sweatshirt, a pastel pink “traveler” bag, costing $ 38, also hit the market.

The complete makeup line of the singer can be obtained from last July in Spain, in an exclusive launch for Sephora. The recent release of Rare Beauty merchandise is only available for shipments within the United States, as the international shipping option is not yet enabled.