Phil Spencer: Xbox is ‘assessing’ its relationship with Activision for harassment cases

The reactions of the industry has not been long in coming after the recent allegations that weigh on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, who is accused of having covered up the cases of sexual harassment and abuse that took place against the company’s employees. Jim Ryan from PlayStation has already regretted the company’s response to these events; and now it is the turn of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox: he maintains that are “evaluating” the relationship of the green house with Activision Blizzard. All this after the zero tolerance policy against Kotick is not going to be applied, and the board of directors has shown its support to the CEO.

Phil Spencer also assesses the situation

In an email sent to Xbox workers, as reported from Bloomberg, Spencer has stated that both he and his leadership team are “disturbed and deeply dismayed by the horrible events and actions” which are alleged to have occurred at Activision Blizzard. The Xbox boss wanted to make it clear that “this type of behavior has no place in our industry.”

In this sense, Spencer pointed out that they are “evaluating the aspects” of the relationship that Xbox maintains with Activision Blizzard, and making the necessary “proactive adjustments”. All this after this past Tuesday, from The Wall Street Journal An article was published stating that Kotick was aware of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct at the company, and even accused of mistreating several female employees. This information led to the departure of Dan Bunting from Treyarch, accused of sexual abuse in a case that took place in 2017.

From WSJ they maintain that cases of sexual assault and abuse have spread throughout the company, even reaching Call of Duty development studios, such as Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games. Although Kotick would have told the board that he was not aware of these situations, from WSJ they say they have received evidence to the contrary from various sources; including interviews with former employees and internal Activision documents.

Workers at the firm are already organizing to call for Kotick’s resignation. From the Activision Blizzard King Workers Alliance they have organized a strike and collected signatures to demand the resignation of the CEO: “We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy,” the employees say. “We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO.”