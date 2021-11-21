Pete Davidson: The Comedian’s Most Famous Ex-Partners

This Friday the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was confirmed, as revealed by a source close to E! News. Although neither of the two has confirmed their engagement on social networks, they have been photographed in public holding hands on more than one occasion. The romance emerged just a month ago when they shared a screen on Saturday night Live, where Kim was a special guest and performed a couple of sketches next to the famous comedian.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the first celebrity Pete Davidson has been with; Among his long list of ex-partners is, for example, the singer Ariana Grande, with whom he was engaged in 2018.

They are some of Pete Davidson’s most famous exes:

Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were definitely one of the most media couples in 2018. They began dating in May of that year and shortly after they announced their engagement, which would end just 5 months later.

In his famous song “thank u, next” Ariana talks about her relationship with Pete and other relationships she had previously.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were a couple from May to October 2018. EFE / MAST



Phoebe dynevor

From April to August 2021, Pete Davidson had a romantic relationship with British actress Phoebe Dyvenor, known for having starred in the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The protagonist of “Bridgerton” Phoebe Dynevor, is the ex-partner of Pete Davidson. NETFLIX / COURTESY



Kaia gerber

In late 2019 Pete Davidson dated model Karia Gerber, then 18 and the daughter of popular ’90s model Cindy Crawford. Due to the age difference (Pete is 8 years older than her) and Kaia’s parents allegedly opposed the relationship, the romance did not last more than three months.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson’s relationship is rumored to have ended because model Cindy Crawford, Kaia’s mother, objected. AFP / STEVEN FERDMAN



Kaley Cuoco

Just a couple of months ago, in September 2021, “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Karl Cook. Simultaneously, rumors of an alleged romance between her and Pete Davidson began to spread, with whom she will soon share the screen in the movie “Meet Cute.” Despite the fact that they were photographed together, the alleged romance ended now that Pete is officially Kim Kardashian’s partner.

A couple of months ago rumors spread of an affair between Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco. AP / JORDANN STRAUSS



