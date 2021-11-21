Perseverance captures alleged helicopter on Mars: VIDEO

About five months after arriving on Mars, the Perseverance surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as the POT, for the images it captured of a supposed helicopter flying over Mars.

As reported, it lasted about 160.5 seconds in the air, for which it drew the attention of Administration personnel.

However, it is not a helicopter like the one we know with its own crew. It is the Ingenuity Mars and it is flight number 13. It was considered the most complicated mission as it involved flying over varied terrain within the geological feature ‘Séítah’.

The helicopter weighs 1.8 kilograms and was recorded by the explorer’s two-camera Mastcam-Z and can be seen in two videos. One highlights most of your flight profile, while the other provides a close-up of takeoff and landing.

The video was shot 300 meters away and there is a magnificent close-up of the take-off and landing through the ‘right eye’ of Mastcam-Z

“The value of Mastcam-Z really shines through with these video clips,” said Justin Maki, deputy principal investigator for the Mastcam-Z instrument at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

JG