Peng Shuai: who is the Chinese tennis player and why are there concerns about her whereabouts

Peng Shuai in an Australian Open match.

Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since she accused a senior Chinese official.

She was the first Chinese tennis professional – male or female, singles or doubles – to reach number 1 in the world.

The ranking was awarded by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in the doubles category in February 2014, thanks to her title in Grand Slam doubles the previous year at Wimbledon, followed by a winning streak in other tournaments.

Peng Shuai, 35, is one of the most outstanding tennis players in China, not only in the doubles game with which she garnered 23 titles, but in single, a category in which she reached 14th place in the world, in 2011, the second highest ranking of a Chinese tennis player, after Li Na.

Although she has been losing shape in recent years and her last competition appearances were in 2020, according to the WTA, Peng’s name recently surfaced again around grim circumstances when she accused a senior Chinese leader of sexual assault on social media.

