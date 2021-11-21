Orbelín Pineda will try to leave a good image before leaving for Europe

Orbelín Pineda the suitcases are ready to travel to Europe and report under the orders of the Celta Vigo; However, the winger still has the Repechage pending with Blue Cross where he will try to leave a good image before embarking on his trip to the Old Continent.

“I always think positive, I think this happened to us to shake us, shake us well and know which is the good way and the bad way. This will help us to know who is doing things well and who is not and each one makes his self-criticism for to be able to do things well on the court. Quality is only in focusing, “Pineda said in an interview for TUDN.

Pineda He assured that he seeks to enjoy his last moments in the Ferris wheel, since he tries to take his career step by step.

“I enjoy every training session, every moment, I think that the most important thing in life is health and that when I wake up I am fine and I believe that being in good health everything is fine. Every day that I come here I enjoy it the best way, I enjoy my colleagues, I enjoy what is here at the institution, “he commented.

The player pretends that the next game is not the last with Blue Cross, but he will do his best to leave a good image in the club.

“I don’t know if this is (the last game with Cruz Azul) or later, I can’t tell you, but I’m going to try to do my best to help my teammates and try to leave a good image for my teammates. I want to stay longer and extend as long as possible (the stay) “.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL PRESENTED A COMMEMORATIVE T-SHIRT OF THE NOVENA