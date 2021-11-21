Orbelín Pineda enjoys his last matches with Cruz Azul

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/20/2021





Orbelín Pineda is living his last games with him Blue Cross, because this winter ends his contract with the celestial and will emigrate to Celta de Vigo from Spain, set with which you already have an arrangement. Given this, the offensive enjoy every moment with the celestial and hopes to extend your stay with Machine until the end of Opening 2021.

“I enjoy every workout, every moment, I think the most important thing in life. Every day that I come here I enjoy it in the best way, I enjoy my colleagues, I enjoy the people who are here at the institution.

“I don’t know if it’s this (last game) or later, I can’t tell you, but I’ll try to give my best to help my teammates and try to leave a good image, “said the 25-year-old footballer in an interview with TUDN.

And is that Orbelín Pineda could be playing his last game with the celestial this Sunday, if they are defeated by Striped in the reclassification phase.

Defeat against Pumas woke them up

Pineda explained that the defeat against Pumas On the last date of the regular phase, he helped the cement team to wake up for the final phase of the championship.

“I always think positive, I think this happened to us to shake us, shake ourselves well and know which is the good way and the bad way. This will help us to know who is doing things well and who is not. and each one makes their self-criticism to be able to do things well on the field. The quality is there, it is only to focus”, He concluded.