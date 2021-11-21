Operation for Covid outbreak at the Mental Health Hospital

A total of 12 inmates from the Mental Health Hospital (Hosame) were transferred yesterday through an operation to the Central Hospital, and two of them were admitted for showing symptoms of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported.

Six more were placed under observation.

According to reports from the emergency system, paramedics from the Red Cross and the State Government Rescue Unit (URGE) participated in the transfer operation for his attention.

The hospital currently cares for 70 patients, of which 58 had not had contact with the possible infected, so only 6 are under observation because they were direct contacts.

The emergency bodies supported by elements of Municipal Public Security moved to the aforementioned hospital located on Apicultura street in the Zootecnia neighborhood.}

At the site, PCR tests were applied to each of the Hosame inmates, for which the infections were confirmed in two people who required their transfer to the Central Hospital.

According to Dalia Pineda, head of Social Communication of the Ministry of Health, once the outbreak was known in Hosame, the first protocols were applied, which were to isolate confirmed coronavirus patients, restrict visits of the relatives of patients and start medical treatment for those infected.

“In order to guarantee the correct care of psychiatric patients, the decision was made to transfer for a more detailed assessment to the Central Hospital those who deserve it, so at the cut-off of 6 o’clock in the afternoon of this Saturday there had only been taken two people without detecting any serious condition, “reported the government agency through an information card.

All the patients who tested positive began with medical treatment that will be provided by staff from Hosame itself, who, despite having nursing knowledge, were trained in caring for people who are positive for coronavirus.

“It is reported that the protocols are being followed, the patients are being cared for by Central Hospital personnel, in addition the medical and nursing staff of Hosame have already been trained to care for psychiatric patients with Covid-19,” said the Department of Social Communication.

Regarding the transfer of patients, this was done preventively in order to determine which of them required specialized medical attention or, as happened in the majority, they were returned to Hosame so that they could continue their treatment there.