Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped down as Manchester United manager, the club has confirmed this.

A humiliating 4-1 loss on Saturday was what led the Gazy family, owners of the team, to make the decision. Solskjaer posted a poor record of five defeats in seven Premier League games.

The team statement reads: “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped down as the team’s coach. “

The club confirmed that former player Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take over from the bench, as well as his intention to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer’s departure ends three years for the Norwegian at Old Trafford in which he has not won any trophies.

Mark Leech / Offside / Offside via Getty Images

LGlazer has given orders to intensify negotiations to sign Zinedine Zidane, who seemed uninterested in the job the last time Solskjaer was on the razor’s edge. However, United hopes to convince the French coach, who has not trained since he left Real Madrid in the summer, by increasing the economic offer.

Zidane He is one of the few big names in a coaching market where the ‘Red Devils’ have already lost the option to sign Antonio Conte, who ended up going to Tottenham Hotspur.