Octavio Ocaña: expert determines that the actor did not shoot himself eint | Shows

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
37

Investigations into the death of Octavio Ocana they are still standing. The Mexican actor passed away on October 29, after a chase with the Police. According to the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico, the interpreter of Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors shot himself. The actor’s family hired an investigative team to not believing in the official version of the authorities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here