Nintendo registers Kirby’s trademark and the forgotten land with this description – Nintenderos

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and relates to one of the most prominent titles in the future catalog of the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Kirby and the forgotten land.

Apparently Nintendo has already registered the official brand of this title at ESRB. You can take a look at the description by yourselves just below:

This is an action-adventure game in which players help Kirby save kidnapped creatures from the forces of evil. Players traverse 3D platforms collecting coins, solving puzzles, and using Kirby’s abilities to fight cartoon enemies (eg mushrooms, foxes, giant tortoises). Players use swords, bombs, and blaster pistols to defeat enemies; some weapons allow players to use the scope to fire from a distance. Boss battles can be frantic, with laser fire, explosions, and projectiles flying towards Kirby, often close to him.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game, which is released in the spring of 2022 with no specific date, here.

