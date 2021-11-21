“Nicole Kidman is a thoroughbred”

On August 10, 2001, just 20 years ago, the world premiere of the greatest success in Alejandro Amenábar’s career: The others, a blockbuster starring Nicole Kidman that today it continues to be one of the best Spanish psychological horror films and that also provided a great boost to the international acceptance of films made in our country. The film premiered first in the United States, before passing through the Venice Film Festival, where it garnered rave reviews, and on September 7 of that year it hit Spanish cinemas. The film is also one of the most awarded in the history of the Goya Awards, with eight awards out of the 15 nominations it received, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Mercury Films has restored the original to offer in Flixolé a special version in optimum quality HD image and sound, as well as a presentation of the film by the director. In addition, the video on demand platform, owned by producer and distributor Enrique Cerezo, offers an exclusive interview with Amenábar, in which he recalls some anecdotes from the filming of the film and what it meant in his career. It is also asked by Thesis, his debut, which this year has turned 25, and talks about some of his favorite Spanish films and directors.

Two decades later, Amenábar says he is very satisfied with the final result of The others, and would hardly change a thing. On the other hand, when he watches other films of his, he always finds things that he would like to change. However, “it is about learning the lesson for the next film you make,” says the director, who will premiere at the next San Sebastian Festival, before his arrival at Movistar Plus, the series The Fortune, adaptation of the comic by Paco Roca The Black Swan’s Treasure.

The magnitude reached by the project The others it is compared by Amenábar to “a small ship that is becoming a larger and larger ship.” It was his producers who recommended that he shoot the film in English and with a Hollywood star, with the aim of launching himself on the international market.

Nicole Kidman was at the peak of her career after starring Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin rouge. Tom cruise, then the actress’s husband – they would divorce, precisely, the same year as the film’s premiere -, he participated as a producer of the film, and both traveled to Spain for the filming, since Amenábar made it a condition to be able to shoot in our country and with your team. It was not the only contact between Cruise and Amenábar, since the first bought the rights to Open your eyes, the second film by the Spanish director, to make a remake in Hollywood, Vanilla Sky, which he himself starred in.

“Nicole Kidman is a thoroughbredYou can’t treat her like a puppet, ”Amenábar highlights of her work with the Australian superstar. He defines her as “a person with a lot of talent and intuition” and remembers how much he learned with her, “at a forced march”, from directing actors.

Alejandro Amenábar and actress Fionnula Flanagan on the set of ‘The Others’

The 25 years of ‘Thesis’

Only five years before, Amenábar had directed his first film, Thesis, a project that was born, he acknowledges, “from ignorance and daring”. “I had no contact with the world of cinema, I came from college. José Luis Cuerda opened the doors of the cinema to me when he invited me to a shoot, and when I started to learn the mechanics of a shoot it was in fact on the first day of shooting of Thesis”. Due to that ignorance turned into daring, Amenábar assures: “My legs did not shake when I faced that filming; instead, now there are times when I feel more afraid ”.

Regarding the eternal dichotomy between commercial cinema and auteur cinema, Amenábar considers himself to be in a middle ground: “My career has been the search for a connection with viewers but at the same time with creative freedom and a moral approach that does not consist of doing whatever it takes to keep the public hooked ”.

Berlanga, Chicho and Torrente

In his considerations on Spanish cinema, Amenábar reveals that always returns to Berlanga, which he liked and was very impressed with The mad monkey’s dream by Fernando Trueba and that his favorite comedy is Torrentby Santiago Segura.

When asked about a Spanish director who should be rediscovered, Amenábar vindicates Chicho Ibáñez Serrador – fortunately, the Goya de Honor arrived just in time so that it was not posthumous – and his films Who can kill a child? and The residence They are between their thrillers favorites. But if they force you to keep a single Spanish film, choose Placid, which concentrates “the best of Berlanga and at the same time summarizes the best and worst of this Spain that we are”.