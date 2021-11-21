Nicolas Cage assures that he will never retire from the cinema: “That cannot happen”

Nicolas Cage He has become one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood, and he has up to 117 films to his credit, highlighting projects as diverse as ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’, ‘Mandy’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ’60 seconds’ and ‘The legend of the lost treasure’, among other.

Now, the interpreter has given an interview to ‘Entertainment’, where he has spoken about his active role in the industry, where he feels very comfortable and very happy, and about which never wants to retire: “No, no and no. No, no. That cannot happen. Doing what I do in the movies has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it“.

When asked about his future and his health, the actor has not hesitated to point out that he is in a great moment, and that cinema is good for him. “I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life, and the cinema has given it to me. So I’m never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 films? “, He confessed, highlighting his long film career.

“The funny thing is that my discussion with people who say: ‘You work too hard’ was: ‘I like to work and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I’m working And by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart, they’ve been making hundreds of movies. ‘ And then I said, ‘I’d better check that out,’ “he added.

A movie in which he plays himself

In addition, the actor is facing one of the projects of his life, literally. Nicolas Cage will appear in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, where he will play himself alongside Neil Patrick Harris.

But before this film, whose premiere is scheduled to be in April 2022, the actor is clear about it, and he will never see it, as he has confessed in an interview with ‘Collider’: “I will never see that movie. They have told me that it is good and that the public who have been able to see it have loved it. But it’s a very fat smoke for me to go to the movies and see myself playing a highly neurotic and anxious version of myself, “he said.