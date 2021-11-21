New sneak peek of Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY

The new preview of WEST SIDE STORY. The new film adaptation of the musical, directed by the Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, will be released in theaters on December 22.

WEST SIDE STORY, directed by Steven Spielberg from a script by Tony kushnerA Pulitzer Prize Winner and Tony® winner, tells the classic tale of the terrible rivalries and youthful love affairs of 1957 New York.

This reimagining of popular music stars stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel zegler (Maria); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David alvarez (Bernard); Mike faist (Riff); Josh andres rivera (Chinese); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the local store where Tony works). Moreno, one of the three award-winning artists of the Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody awards, is also one of the executive producers of the film.

The creative team consists of the best of Broadway and Hollywood and includes Kushner, who also acts as an executive producer; to the Tony® award winner Justin peck, who choreographs the musical numbers of the film; to Gustavo Dudamel, the prestigious GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, who directed the recording of the iconic soundtrack; to the Oscar®-nominated composer and conductor David newman (“Anastasia”), who has arranged the music; to the Tony® Award Winning Songwriter Jeanine tesori (“Fun Home”, “Millie, a modern girl”), who has supervised the voice cast; and the Grammy® nominated music supervisor Matt sullivan (“Beauty and the Beast”, “Chicago”), who has served as the film’s musical executive producer. The film is produced by Spielberg, the Academy Award®-nominated production company. Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum, the Tony® Award-winning producer. WEST SIDE STORY is a big screen adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with a script by Arthur Laurents, music of Leonard bernstein, letters of Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome robbins.