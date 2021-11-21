Near-Earth asteroid could be a lost piece of the Moon

The asteroid that is now known to be a piece of the Moon was discovered in 2016. | Photo: University of Arizona.

A near-Earth asteroid named “Kamo´ oalewa” could be a fragment of the moon, according to a Article published in the specialized magazine Communications Earth and Environment, by a team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona.

The astronomers, who were led by UArizona’s planetary science graduate student, Ben Sharkey, discovered that the pattern of reflected light from “Kamo´ oalewa”, called a spectrum, it matches moon rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions, suggesting it originated on the Moon.

How was it possible to know this?

In order to determine that the asteroid is a fragment of the Moon, the experts used the Large Binocular Telescope, located on Mount Graham in southern Arizona.

However, due to the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists lost the opportunity to observe the asteroid in April 2020, the only month where it is possible to look at it, so it was until 2021 that the team found the last piece of the puzzle.

“This spring, we got much-needed follow-up observations and said, ‘Wow, it’s real,’” said Sharkey, who assured that “It is easier to explain with the Moon than with other ideas.”

The orbit of “Kamo´ oalewa” is another clue to its lunar origins, according to experts, since its orbit is similar to that of the Earth, but with a more minimal inclination, which is not typical of the asteroids close to earth, according to study co-author Renu Malhotra.

“It is highly unlikely that a near-Earth asteroid of the garden variety will move spontaneously into a quasi-satellite orbit like that of ‘Kamo’ oalewa‘”, Malhotra said, whose lab is working on a paper to further investigate the origins of the asteroid.

The researcher also indicated that the asteroid “It will not stay in this particular orbit for long, only about 300 years into the future, and we estimate that it reached this orbit about 500 years ago.”

For his part, study co-author Al Conrad said that “these Challenging observations were made possible by the immense light-gathering power of the twin 8.4-meter telescopes of the Large Binocular Telescope.

However, researchers are not yet sure how the asteroid could have detached from the moon, in part because there are no other known asteroids with lunar origin.

“I looked through all the specters of near-earth asteroids to which we had access, and nothing coincided ”, Sharkey said.

What is known about the asteroid “Kamo´ oalewa”?

According to experts the asteroid “Kamo´ oalewa” it is a quasi satellite, that is, a subcategory of near-earth asteroids that orbit the Sun but remain relatively close to the Earth.

It was discovered by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in 2016, and its name, found in a Hawaiian creation chant, alludes to an offspring traveling alone.

It is about the size of a Ferris wheel, that is between 45 and 57 meters in diameter, and is about 14 million kilometers from Earth.

Due to its orbit, “Kamo´ oalewa” It can only be observed from Earth for a few weeks each April, and because of its relatively small size it can only be seen with one of the largest telescopes on Earth.