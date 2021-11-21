National Lottery: check the results of today’s draw, Saturday, November 20

East Saturday, November 20, the National Lottery draw was held in the State Lottery and Betting Draw Room by a system of multiple drums, as usual.

The first prize of the draw this Saturday (60,000 euros to the tenth) has been for the number 40892. It has been sold entirely in the Segovian town of Nava de la Asunción, administration number 1.

The second prize (12,000 euros to the tenth) has been for the number: 37405. It has been distributed in Salamanca capital, Zaragoza capital, Picassent (Valencia), Elche (Alicante), Port d’Andratx (Balearic Islands), Alhama de Almería (Almería), Avilés (Asturias), Porto Cristo (Balearic Islands), Villafranca de Bonany ( Baleares), Macotera (Salamanca), Corral de Almaguer (Toledo) and Carcaixent (Valencia).

Two-, three- and four-digit withdrawals

The double-digit withdrawals correspond to the tenths ending in 00, 12, 77, 40, 72, 68, 14, 40 and 28. The holders of the tenth finishes in these numbers will have won 12 euros to the tenth (120 euros to the series).

The three-digit withdrawals correspond to the tenths ending in 463, 274, 165, 392, 386, 584, 746, 936, 959 and 353. The holders of the tenth finishes in these numbers will have won 30 euros to the tenth (300 to the series).

The four-digit withdrawals correspond to the tenths ending in 6596, 8667, 4751 and 4043. The holders of the tenth finishes in these numbers will have won 150 euros to the tenth (1,500 to the series).

Approximations

1,000 euros to the tenth for the numbers 40891 and 40893, numbers before and after the first prize.

554 euros to the tenth for the numbers 37404 and 37406, numbers before and after the second prize.

Refunds

The three withdrawals, awarded with 6 euros to the tenth, they are: 2, 9 and 7.

Hundreds

99 awards from 30 euros to the tenth, pafor the remaining 99 numbers in the hundred of the first prize (from 40800 to 40899).

–99 awards from 30 euros to the tenth, for the remaining 99 numbers in the hundred of the second prize (from 37400 to 37499).

Terminations

99 awards from 30 euros to the tenth, for banknotes whose last three digits are equal and are equally disposed as those of the one who obtains the first prize (892).

–999 awards from 12 euros to the tenth, for banknotes whose last two digits are equal and are equally disposed as those of the one who obtains the first prize (92).

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.