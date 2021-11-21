Natalie Portman Inspire Your Guest Hairstyles If You Have Short Hair

At 40, the actress Natalie Portman continues to boast of a delicate and childlike face but with class and character. Part of the fault is, of course, her makeup, but also her hair. The Oscar-winning performer has always leaned toward chestnut color, except on rare occasions for script demands. He has been lightening certain areas of his hair with subtle blonde highlights over time to give the hair depth but has always remained firm in a neutral and natural aesthetic. Now, for some time now, Israel has had her hair short and has left her three-quarter length of hair behind. Therefore, due to its style and sophistication, it will become your source of inspiration for your guest hairstyles if you have short hair. We show you several images that can give you some ideas.

Loose, natural hair with some movement

Natalie Portman with her hair down.Gtresonline

Natalie Portman wanted to give all the prominence of her styling to the dress she wore in her last public appearance. That is why I wore my hair loose with some natural twist that did not form a wave or corkscrew. She opted for the middle part and pushed her hair back from her face to the right side of her face in a seemingly casual way to expose her earrings. If you are going to wear a striking dress, it is recommended that you bet on a simple hairstyle like this.

A polished and original low moo

Natalie Portman with low moo and side parting.Gtresonline

In this picture Natalie Portman She wears a low Italian-style bun with polished hair and a side parting at the beginning of the head and invisible in its line afterwards. This detail is precisely what makes yours a very original and flattering hairstyle because if you have continued with the side parting until the end, the hair will have been unevenly distributed and the symmetry of the hair will be lost. beauty look.

Natalie Portman bets on a classic

Natalie Portman with polished moo.Gtresonline

Both makeup and earrings Natalie Portman in this picture they are a classic where they exist. We cannot deny it. Thus, for this occasion the actress opted for a suitable hairstyle: a polished low effect bun with a parting in the middle. A simple option that does not lead to errors and that goes perfectly with a sober make-up like the one seen in this photograph.

Natalie Portman with surf waves

Natalie Portman with natural waves.Gtresonline

If the event you are going to have is something more informal and you can afford to give your styling a sexier air, we recommend curling your hair with foam using your fingers and drying your hair with a diffuser, tracing the part to the side with the hands and bet on a marked eye and a somewhat glow base with golden earrings. Eye shadows that enhance the effect golden hour that in this header we show you can be a good option to complete the look.

A summery hairstyle

Natalie Portman with original collected.Gtresonline

Now that the baby braids are trend, this hairstyle of Natalie Portman For girls with short hair it can be all the rage. It has only two strands collected at the crown without working the surface too much. The secret of this hairstyle is to give the mane a natural look. It’s great especially if you want to attach importance to your cleavage.

It may interest you