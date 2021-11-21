MUCH ATTENTION: Xavi responded to the version that maintains that Kun Aguero will retire from professional football

In the press conference after his debut as coach of FC Barcelona (the Catalans beat Espanyol 1-0), Xavi Hernandez was questioned about the situation of Sergio Aguero. And it is that, according to the report of the journalist Gerard Romero, the Argentine strikers will retire from professional football due to his heart problems.

Teacher denied that the decision was made. He does not know why the version that he will hang the boots yes or yes is being handled, but the status, for the moment, has not changed. According to the information he has, and considering the last thing he spoke to the player, there is nothing definite. The world champion maintains the illusion that the South American striker evolves favorably and can continue competing.

THIS SAID XAVI ABOUT THE SITUATION OF KUN AGUERO

“I don’t know anything about Kun Agüero. I spoke to him the other day and what has come out is not true. We don’t have that information, we are talking to him. What we will try is that he evolves from what he has had and that he can continue playing football. This is my information. So I don’t know where it comes from. I spoke with him, he is calm, he is happy. I already told him to come back as he is feeling well, but it is already a medical issue ”.

We write it on social networks, we share it here: the best thing is to wait for direct updates from Sergio or from the FC Barcelona medical team, which is his current club.

Remember that a few days ago, when they were already talking about the withdrawal, the Independiente youth squad came out and wrote the following on their digital platforms: “Given the rumors, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive ”.

The normal thing would be that, until those 90 days have passed, there is nothing 100% official.

Be that as it may, we take the note to send our best wishes.

LOTS OF STRENGTH, KUN.

Dato Undefeated. Sergio Agüero has only been able to play 165 official minutes with FC Barcelona. He has already scored 1 goal. He did it to Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Did you know…? Sergio Agüero arrived at FC Barcelona as a free agent. They recruited him when they saw that the contractual relationship with Manchester City ended (maximum legend of The Sky Blues).