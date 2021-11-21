MLS. Kansas City and Alan Pulido advance to the Conference Semis

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Sporting Kansas City from the mexican Alan Pulido managed to advance at Western Conference Semifinals Major League Soccer after prevail 3-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps at the start of the Playoffs.

The former player of the Sacred Flock saw on the bench the match played on the field of the Children’s Mercy parkIt should be remembered that he is still between cottons due to the injury he suffered a few weeks ago and that kept him away from the courts.

Khiry shelton he was in charge of opening the match marker at minute 17; However, at 39 ‘Colombian appeared Cristian Dájome to make the only goal of the Canadian team.

Before the first half was over, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin put Kansas City ahead again, who closed the result at the start of the second half thanks to both Graham zusi.

Philadelphia Union also advanced

In the other game of the MLS Playoffs that was played this Saturday, Philadelphia Union managed to advance to Semifinals conference after overcoming by 1-0 to New York Red Bulls. Norwegian Jakob Glesnes was in charge of giving the triumph to those of Philadelphia with a goal from outside the area when the timer ticked the minute 120 + 3.