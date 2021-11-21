‘Minority report’: those ladies who judge other people’s upbringings | Mamas & Papas

In the Spielberg movie, Tom Cruise arrested people before they committed crimes, and he did it thanks to tip-offs from precog, individuals who saw the future and alerted the urban guard. We are still far from the futuristic technology of Minority report, but the precog yes we do. They are the old women who judge parents and know that we raise badly before we raise.

They are everywhere with a kind aura. It seems they just want to help. However, so do scammers and bankers. They shake your hand with the intention of ripping off your parenting arm. On top they go with subtle hints like Gila stopping a murderer. And, if this bothered a little, they also talk to the baby as if saying “I tell you that you are smart: your parents do not do it well.”

The other day I was on the bus with my baby and the child was crying. Because I was sleepy and because children and the self-employed sometimes cry. The bus was full, in a pandemic, of those people who still cannot distinguish the areas reserved for strollers and who do not think “this father could be sitting here with his baby, comforting him.” And then two ladies cornered me little phrases, summarized in three lines of research: that if the child would be hot, take him out of the stroller and calm him down even if we fell on the brakes, or that we got off because we were bothering us. Of course the crowd was nodding their heads, but no one was giving me a fucking seat. In the end, they gave so much out of the bag that I parked my usual kindness and blurted out politely and forcefully: “the child is not hot, he is sleepy, he is my second child and I know how to raise them very well.”

And hey, it was the password to deactivate heavy people, because they left me alone.

It’s not the nicest thing I’ve ever said in my life, but it was what the moment required to get out of the ambush.

How far do you have to respect older people who meddle? Where does your desire to help end and your moral superiority begin? And above all, why do you think that we alone do not reach the same conclusions as them? Remember that they are not pediatricians that we visit voluntarily, they are nosy people who enter your life without permission.

Life is not Twitter and we cannot block them with a little button. It’s time to shut them up or put up with them in person. And, when you have a crying child, you are not too Gandhi to take shit.

I propose to establish a protocol for parents and ladies: thanking the first two sentences in case the help is legitimate, then ignoring the lady on duty a couple more times, and finally as directive 3 of Robocop, silence unequivocally.

And of course, let’s make sure they haven’t bitten us and when we talk to new parents, let’s not become judgmental ladies.

