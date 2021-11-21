Messi scores his first goal for PSG in Ligue 1

Paris France. The Argentine star Lionel messi was released and sentenced the hasty triumph of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) against Nantes by a score of 3-1 in his debut as a scorer in Ligue 1 and Mauricio Pochettino’s team increased their lead at the head of the French championship.

Kylian MbappeAn own goal by Dennis Appiah and the Argentine’s goal led to PSG’s twelfth victory in fourteen games in the French league, despite playing the last half hour with one less man due to the expulsion of Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Messi signed his first goal in Ligue 1. Accumulate four already with the shirt of Paris Saint Germain the Argentine, who had only managed to see the door in the Champions League. He scored two goals against Leipzig and one against Manchester City. He had not managed to score so far in the French competition.

Pochettino, who left Sergio Ramos out of the squad despite having spent several training sessions with the group, placed the magic trident formed by Messi, Mbappe and Neymar from the start.

PSG leads Lens by thirteen points.

Two minutes later the Parisian squad took advantage when Mbappe deflected a long shot from Argentine Leandro Paredes towards the net.

PSG dominated but did not finish sentencing. The game was complicated at game time when Keylor Navas rolled Ludovic Blas out of the area when he was facing the goal and was sent off.

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico jumped onto the field, replacing Neymar. And a quarter of an hour later, Randal Kolo Muani tied with a heel that surprised Rico.

Despite playing with ten and with the match even, PSG reacted to take the victory.

Messi looked for Mbappe with a pass that was intercepted by Dennis Appiah. The ball flew towards the visitor’s goal and reached the net after beating goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Five minutes later, in 87, Messi sentenced the game. He received the ball from Mbappé, made a space from the front and executed an impossible shot for the visiting goal. Great goal from the Argentine.

