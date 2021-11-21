Message to Ben Affleck? Jennifer López confessed that she would like to remarry

USA. – Jennifer Lopez commented with the morning show “Today“That I would be willing to remarry. This fueled the excitement of the singer’s fans, who were already beginning to circulate rumors of a possible engagement with the actor. Ben affleck, with whom he has been dating for several months.

The singer and actress of Latin origin has married three times, and despite the fact that these relationships have not worked, she continues to believe in marriage. According to her own sayings, she has always been a hopeless romantic. For this reason, it was to be expected that he would say yes when they asked him if he would remarry for a fourth, and possibly, last time with his current partner.

The new role of Jennifer Lopez on the tape “Merry me”Is that of a singer who has been married several times, which she has also done. This produces a lot of laughter for the artist who says that it is healthy to laugh at yourself and not think of the stories you tell as so personal. It is that the same singer knows that she has made the same mistakes as anyone, which have led her to where she is now.

The artist is now dating her ex, Ben affleck With whom she was engaged for a time in the early 2000s. After they separated, they each married and started a family, losing contact almost completely, but it seems that fate wanted them together. After their respective relationships ended, they saw each other again and see how their love resurfaced.

Since they began dating, there have been many rumors that the couple from Jennifer Lopez and Affleck are already engaged. It is even believed that they will start living together once each one finishes with their respective acting projects that have them seeing each other less often due to the distances.