mayoress of Salamanca on request

Salamanca, Guanajuato.- Beatriz Hernández Cruz, who is the current municipal president of Salamanca, Guanajuato, has declared that the demand and connection to the process for the crime authority abuse that you face today “Clearly it’s a trick” that they have undertaken against her in order to discredit her.

Through an official letter that was published in his social networks, Hernández Cruz resorted to the right of reply to explain the legal process he faces after having dismissed the comptroller Miguel Enrique Cordero Saucedo, who in turn claims he was unjustified dismissal, as well as that of the other five employees of the same unit.

“We know this is part of a war dirty that is just beginning, however, we have the truth in our favor and we will continue to act with transparency, adherence to the laws and appealing to the impartiality of the institutions that must act for the good of the citizens and their patrimony, “explained the municipal president of Salamanca.

The official also claimed the information leak that has been given on the investigation folder 136669/2019 that the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption, in which she is indicated together with the head of Human Resources of the municipality of Salamanca.

Both would have been linked to criminal proceedings on July 20, however, they have been free.

In her defense to public opinion, the Mayor of Salamanca explained that:

“The dismissal of the former Municipal Comptroller was not a sole decision but rather a City Council decision … in the face of the repeated faults committed by the person who was acting as Comptroller.”

Likewise, it supports the decision in Article 77, section XV of the Municipal Organic Law for the State of Guanajuato, in Articles 126 and 136 of the Municipal Organic Law for the Guanajuato state which refer that the heads of the dependencies, including the Comptroller, may be removed from their position when they incur causes established by the Law of Administrative Responsibilities for the State of Guanajuato.

Among the accusations that Beatriz Hernandez Cruz does against the controller Miguel Enrique Cordero Saucedo is it so:

Submitted inconsistent reports

Failed to request the determination of the Administrative Court of Justice

It did not follow up on irregularities detected in the delivery-reception

Abused his functions

Retained equipment belonging to the Municipal Government and paid by the people of Salamanca

You breached your obligations

Falsified and concealed information to contend for the ownership of the Comptroller’s Office

Likewise, the mayor pointed out that according to the law “the people (laid off) received their severance pay.”

Post of the municipal president of Salamanca. (Capture)

On the part of the Salamanca City Council, Hernández Cruz said, three complaints have been filed before the Guanajuato State Prosecutor’s Office, under Investigation folders 1528112020, 20493.020 and 41323.020, and a claim in the Administrative Contentious Court.

“In a year and five months there has been no progress or significant response to the legal procedures. What is known about is the suspicious leak of a process, which is clearly a trick with which they try to discredit whoever has the legitimate right to accuse. “

The mayor of Salamanca, who is a militant of BRUNETTE.

For his part Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, governor of Guanajuato and militant of the BREAD, celebrated that the State Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office is giving results.

“They are already links to process and that speaks of a judge hearing the case”

He declared to local media.