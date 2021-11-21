Max Verstappen sanctioned with 5 places on the starting grid in Qatar

Verstappen was punished for not respecting the double yellow flags during qualifying on Saturday

CATAR – The Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Cup, who was going to start second in the Qatar Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday at the Losail circuit, has been penalized with the loss of five places on the starting grid.

Verstappen was punished for not respecting the double yellow flags during qualifying on Saturday, so Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will start third and sixth, respectively, in the twentieth race of the year.

Max Verstappen was punished with five places in Qatar. EFE

This was just announced by the FIA (International Automobile Federation) this Sunday in Losail, where the situation of Sainz was also studied, which, finally, was left without sanction.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The penalty of Verstappen, who will start seventh, also implies that the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) advances to second place on the grid and starts from the front row, along with the poleman, the seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes).

The also English Lando Norris (McLaren) will start from the fourth; and that the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), previously sanctioned with three places, will do so from fifth place.