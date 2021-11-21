Matt Damon knew The Great Wall would be a disaster from its filming

Matt Damon is an actor with a great Hollywood career and he has really good movies, but The Great Wall – 35% is not one of them. During his recent podcast appearance WTF (via The Hollywood Reporter), the 50-year-old performer reveals that Yimou Zhang’s film was actually a disaster and that he doesn’t want to rework a project like that. It is clear that he does not have good memories of his time on the set.

The big Wall develops the story of the mercenaries William Garin and Pedro Tovar, the first English and the second Spanish, who go on a mission to find gunpowder and take it to the West. However, their journey is threatened by Mongols. When they believe they finally lost them, a creature they have never seen before attacks them and William manages to kill it after cutting off his arm. At dawn, William and Pedro are again pursued by the Mongols, only this time they end up in front of the Great Wall of China and the Chinese army drives away their pursuers while they are taken as prisoners.

Matt Damon He plays William and most of the action focuses on him and his decisions. Although the film contains the elements of Chinese cinema, it fails to satisfy the viewer and falls short of its mission to deliver a solid adventure film. For Damon, the development of The big Wall it was completely unfortunate:

I thought, this is exactly how disasters happen. It has no coherence. It doesn’t work like a movie. I came to consider the definition of what a professional actor is; knowing you’re in a turkey and you say, ‘Okay, I’ve got four more months. It’s like the siege at dawn on Hamburger Hill. I’m definitely going to die here, but I will. ‘ I think that’s the most horrible thing you can feel creatively. I hope I never have that feeling again.

Although Zhang Yimou had already delivered memorable films like Hero – 95%, The House of Flying Daggers – 88% or The Road Home – 89%, could not exceed their own limits with The big Wall and this tape went down in history as that English-speaking exercise that he couldn’t pull off. For Matt Damon it all turned out badly and it is worth wondering if Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe, the American co-stars, felt the same way.

Another negative aspect of The big Wall, and that was terribly criticized by the press and the public, was the handling of the figure “el salvador blanco” or “white savior”, something that in recent years has been eliminated from the tropes placed in film and television. The film stands out for its many flaws and a few action scenes that impress the viewer unaccustomed to the Chinese style, but the latter were not enough to put aside the discouraging comments from the press. The big Wall will have to stay with the reputation that follows and now with the disdain of Matt DamonAt least he still has a career in Hollwydood.

