Matt Damon confessed that he stopped using a homophobic insult after a lesson his daughter gave him

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon revealed that I used to use a homophobic insult, but who stopped using that pejorative word a few months ago after his daughter indicated that he was not well, explaining that it was something very offensive against the LGTB community.

Damon said that it was normal for him to use the word “Fagot” (fagot), a pejorative term used to refer to homosexuals. “The word my daughter refers to was commonly used when I was a child and with a completely different meaning“, The interpreter justified himself in conversation with the newspaper The Sunday Times.

The actor stopped using this insult when he said it in front of his daughters and one of them got angry with him. “Come on, it’s a joke! I say it in the movie ‘Stuck on You’! “, argued the artist at the time of the family altercation. It was then that her daughter got up from the table and went to her room to write about how dangerous the use of insult could be.

The 50-year-old “Stillwater” star said that his daughter “Wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on how dangerous that word is. I said, ‘I withdraw the insult!’ I understood ”.

Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso placeholder image they have three daughters: Isabella (15) Gia (12) and Stella (10). Luciana also has another daughter, Alexia (22), the fruit of a previous marriage. The Hollywood couple, who married in June 2005, met two years earlier in Miami Beach, Florida, where Argentina worked as a waitress in a hotel bar.

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of “Ford v Ferrari” in 2019 (Reuters)

The actor’s most recent public admission left a lot of people confused on why she chose to share that fact and why she recently realized it was an insult. Damon has even portrayed LGBTQ + characters in film projects like “Behind the Candelabra,” which he co-starred with Michael Douglas.

Users could not understand how it took the movie star so long to realize that this word has a strong negative connotation.

“The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying an insult is wrong is crazy. “one user tweeted. “I want to know what word Matt Damon has now replaced by fag ”comedian Billy Eichner tweeted.

“I have lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons: 1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized that using homophobic slurs was a bad thing ‘months’ ago; and 2. To be foolish enough to think it was a cute story that I should share with the world”Wrote another netizen on Twitter.

Ironically, Damon also acknowledged in the interview with the aforementioned medium that words are often taken out of context, so he has learned to “Shut up more”.

Matt Damon in Cannes (Reuters)

The actor, who hails from Boston and attended Harvard University, said increased media attention to celebrity comments could be a good thing, as it made him more careful with his own words. “Before it didn’t really matter what he said, because it wasn’t news. But maybe this change is a good thing. So I keep quiet“.

This is not the first time that the actor has angered the LGTBI collective. At a press conference in 2015, came out in favor of gay actors staying in the closet. Later, in an interview with the American presenter Ellen DeGeneres, he claimed that his comments had been misinterpreted by the press and that he was only saying “that actors are most effective when they are a mystery”.

Long ago, Damon was criticized for saying about Harvey Weinstein: “As a father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me awake at night.” His words generated annoyance. There were many who pointed out that the actor should not need to be a father to recognize the aberrant actions of the then powerful film producer, today sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse.

