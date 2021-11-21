Matrix Resurrections poster with Keanu Reeves revealed

Mexico. The Matrix Resurrections movie with Keanu Reeves and in which the Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra also participates It opens on December 21 in cinemas around the world and its official poster has already been revealed.

Warner Bros revealed the new poster for Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth installment of the iconic science fiction saga starring Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves and in which he also Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick participate.

Matrix Resurrections fans are waiting for the opening day to arrive, meanwhile they are excited on social networks with the reappearance on the big screen of Keanu Reeves, the protagonist, and one of the most famous leading men of the moment in Hollywood cinema.

The participation of Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra also causes emotion, although so far her character has not been revealed and she has not stated it in any interview.

Regarding Eréndira Ibarra, she is originally from Mexico City, (1985), in addition to being an actress, she is a screenwriter and is recognized for her participation in telenovelas and movies such as Desire Prohibited, Ingobernable, Sense8 and A ti I wanted to find.

Lana Wachowski directs The Matrix Resurrections will hit the big screen in December of this year. For now, here we leave the official trailer with subtitles.

About the synopsis of The Matrix Resurrections, Jessica Henwick, one of the actresses who are part of the production, told Comicbook months ago that this new film “will change the industry again”:

“There are definitely moments on set where Yahya (Abdul-Mateen II) and I look at each other and just disappear. Lana (Wachowski) is doing really cool things on a technical level in the same way that she created a style back then. “

In addition, Jessica Henwick points out that for the filming of The Matrix Resurrections new equipment was used and never seen before in another production, so the result on screen will be simply incredible and spectacular.