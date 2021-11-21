Marvel | “Thor 4”: Gorr The God Butcher, the villain to be played by Christian Bale | UCM

Christian Bale joined the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” to become the antagonist of the new story of the God of thunder. Under the direction of Taika Waititi, the Hollywood actor leaves behind his role as Batman and will try on the suit of a villain, Gorr The God Butcher, for Marvel studios.

After several months of rumors in 2020, the Oscar winner was confirmed for the fourth installment of “Thor”. In Australia, home country of Chris Hemsworth, the recordings have already begun after the arrivals of other stars of the cast were revealed, such as Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, among others.

WHO IS GORR THE GOD BUTCHER?

Gorr The God Butcher is a Marvel supervillain mostly notable for its recent presence in Asgardian myths in comics. On “Thor: God of Thunder”, Written by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, appears for the first time within the vast multiverse of the House of Ideas.

It is known as “butcher of the gods”, And that title should tell us something about his evil deeds. Gorr is an alien who is carried away by revenge in the middle of a tragic loneliness: a serious murderer who only goes in search of gods. His past goes back to a nameless planet where, at an early age, he discovers that he must pay homage to these higher beings.

The father of Gorr The God Butcher dies of an illness, while his mother dies when saving him from the attack of some beasts. He formed a happy family with few resources, but fell into disgrace when his wife died in an earthquake and his children lost their lives from the same illness as their father.

During those hard times he went through, he never forgot the gods (he prayed constantly to them), although they did forget Gorr. Since then, this ordinary alien is consumed by darkness and decides that all of them are not worthy of the love and devotion of his faithful. Therefore, he will dedicate his entire long life to kill the gods.

In the original stories of Marvel, only the mighty Thor managed to stand up to Gorr The God Butcher and live to tell. Never before had a god been able to defeat him, as they all succumbed to his revenge driven by loss of loved ones in the past.

