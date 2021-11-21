Marvel Studios is working on a new secret project with Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is Marvel Studios’ first and longest-lived heroine. We got to see her for the first time donning her Black Widow outfit in Iron man 2, back in 2010, with a Jon Favreau who could not replicate the magic formula that he cooked in the first installment of the saga starring Robert Downey Jr. Over time, Johansson was appearing in more and more MCU movies until she earned her place and became a must-have in the cast. And everything collapsed in Avengers: Endgame, when the arc of the actress was closed in that main saga in a surprising way.

Later, Johansson managed to star in his own solo film despite delays from the coronavirus pandemic. Black widow it was not a success, all is said. And in fact he even guessed some failure for Marvel Studios, but it still served to show that the Black Widow does not need to be accompanied by other Avengers to shine on screen. Now it seems that Johansson will take another step in the company by The producer of a new super-secret Marvel Studios project.

And it’s not another Black Widow movie at all

This has been communicated Kevin Feige, whose words The Hollywood Reporter has picked up to echo the news: “We are already working with Scarlett on another top-secret Marvel Studios project not related to Black Widow, and with her as a producer. Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile actresses and dears of our time. It has been a real pleasure working with someone of his caliber. From those spades training sessions preparing for the fight in the hallway in Iron Man 2, to the world press tours in Avengers: Endgame and then partnering with As the producer of Black Widow, working with Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. “

Now it only remains to guess what project it is, although being secret as Feige indicates, chances are, we won’t have a clue what it’s about for quite some time. Scarlett Johansson will continue to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one way or another, so her fans can now breathe easy because Natasha Romanoff is still in the house.

Source.