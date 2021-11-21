Marvel: Matt Damon talks about his “secret” role in “Thor Love and Thunder” UCM | MCU | Avengers | Disney Plus | Premiere | SPORTS-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe of Marvel has many more stories to tell. At this time, you can already enjoy the first series of phase 4 on the Disney Plus platform: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision” and “Loki”.

Meanwhile, the production company is working on the filming of her films such as “Thor Love and Thunder.” Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and other actors return to the big screen in their respective roles, Jane Foster and Thor.

However, during this shoot other actors such as Matt Damon have also been seen. Don’t you remember what role he played in the saga of the god of thunder? Well, it was not a main role but a stage actor who played Thor.

“I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone knows it,” Damon explained about it. “I went there to record. I think they figured it out, because the paparazzi took photos of us so they would know what we were doing. We were repeating a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last production. And we had a lot of fun, so Taika [Waititi] He called us to go over that joke and improve it a bit, “he concluded.

Remember that Loki impersonated his father’s identity to take the throne of Asgard; basically, he dedicated himself to organizing parties and plays about his apparent death and making fun of his brother’s name.

Marvel releases trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Recently, through YouTube, the production company shared a new trailer for the film of the Chinese hero. It will be important to introduce the character for the following Avengers movies.

This time, Marvel focuses on the plight of Shang-Chi and his family. His father is part of a criminal organization and asks him to continue the tradition of the 10 rings, which have given them incredible powers.

The trailer also shows several action scenes where the character uses his powers and incredible stunts. Of course, the appearance of Fin Fang Foom, the dragon, could not be missed.

Simu Liu will play the hero Shang-Chi, while Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng will also be cast. The direction will be in charge of Destin Caniel Cretton.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.