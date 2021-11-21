‘Mare of Easttown’: Kate Winslet’s series craze forces the police to intervene in the town where it was filmed

The fandom of the new HBO fiction has invaded different private properties in the area. The neighbors live in fear.

HBO’s Mare of Easttown series, starring Kate Winslet, has been one of the streaming platform’s recent hits. Fiction has positioned itself among the most viewed on the online site and has also generated a new fandom capable of anything. Such is the fever for this series that his most intense fans have turned to the town where it was filmed the first season and have started raid some of the private properties of the area. The result? We tell you under these lines.

In fiction, Winslet plays a detective named Mare sheehan in which the plot is centered. The action takes place in a small town in Pennsylvania, where he goes to start investigating a crime. In addition to being a rather mysterious and brutal murder, this case coincides just at a time when the protagonist is not going through her best stage on a personal level.

Such has been the intrigue of this plot that part of the criticism is even positioning it as one of the best, if not the best, series of the year. It is not the first time that a series has aroused so much interest in viewers. So much so that they do not hesitate to go to the real locations where the filming has taken place. However, this action, very traditional in the series and cinematographic world, has gone a step further with the fans of Mare of Easttown.

City police Wallingford, Pennsylvania, where the fiction was filmed, has launched a message through its official Facebook page where they ask for measure, calm and a bit of common sense to the followers of the series who are invading some residences of the villagers:

“It is NOT okay to go to the houses they filmed in, invade the property and harass the owners and their children at all hours of the day and night ….. Really! It’s a house. Assume it”, quote the message. “If you plan to travel here, STOP and think! The agents will be in the area and its surroundings and will take the appropriate measures. No warnings will be given and signs will be posted. Intruders, blocking traffic, disturbing public order, etc. will not be tolerated. Thank you “, thus ends the statement.

Some of the residents of this small town have already narrated some of the events they have experienced and that they feel they have violated their privacy. “One of them (fan) snuck in late at night to look out our front window“, affirmed a woman of the neighborhood. Another inhabitant of the zone assures that he asked one of these fans that stop taking pictures while your daughter was playing in the front yard, and the stranger apparently walked away verbally rebuking her.

If you have not seen the series yet and want to discover what it is that has made viewers so intensely hooked on fiction, you can see below the video criticism made by Alejandro G. Calvo.

