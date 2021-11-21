Marcelo Leaño does not hide and admits guilt for Chivas failure

Eduardo Dominguez

Marcelo Michel Leaño, technical director of Chivas, assumed his responsibility on the elimination in the Repechage against Puebla, pointed out that it “hurts”, although he promised that what he experienced in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium they will transform it in their favor to return the club to the preponderant places.

“Of course I am responsable. I am the head and we will not hide responsibilities, we are all responsible. We are not going to hide it hurts a lot because we are indebted to the institution and we are going to transform this pain into returning the hierarchy to the team, “he said at a conference.

The strategist explained that the Sacred Flock has the obligation to be above, that it must show progress, so being eliminated as soon as it is a setback that affects the entire group that saw how the possibility of entering the League at minute 89 for a goal by Lucas Maia.

“We leave hurt For that reason, but the pain we are going to transform into something better, to continue what we have achieved in some games to show. I’m sure we will see Chivas protagonists, there will be time to see players in the future, “he added, after being questioned if he was already thinking about how he would make up his squad for the next semester.



The helmsman appreciated the game that his squad played against the Strip, where he went to propose the game and even had a great chance of advancing, although specific details that he did not clarify were the ones that made it difficult for them not to advance.

“It was a game where we saw two teams that were well planted andn the court. Puebla is a very well managed team that he has not done well only in this season, but in the previous one as well. We played a good game at timesWe have to continue correcting details, but even though the match was tied for us, we were able to turn around ”, he explained.