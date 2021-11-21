Manchester United made Solskjaer’s exit official; Zidane waits

Editorial Mediotiempo

The done what seemed imminent it has finally been confirmed. After recent team defeats and an alarming drop in level, Manchester United finally made the departure of Olé Gunnar Solskjaer official; a new man is expected to be on the bench as soon as possible.

The english club I was going through a losing streak and it is that they not only came from one 4-1 win against Watford, but they had only won 1 of their last 5 games, so the crisis was already notorious.

They were beaten 0-5 by Liverpool, they lost the Derby before him Manchester City 0-2, on Champions had suffered a lot to get the results and that ended with the stay of Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Solskjaer out of Manchester United

Through a post on social networks, the team of the Red Devils reported that Solskjaer was no longer part of the team, thanking you for your work and waiting for someone else to be confirmed soon.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his coaching position. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and we are sorry to have come to this difficult decision. ORyou leave with our sincerest thanks for your tireless efforts as a Manager and our best wishes for the future. You will always be welcome at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family, ”the team wrote.

Michael Carrick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager as they find a new character to take the reins of the team.

Zidane could come to the rescue

After the loss to Watford, the Manchester United reported that a emergency meeting where it was decided that Soslkjaer would not continue in the club, but not only that, but they asked to intensify the negotiations with Zidane.

Zidane has not managed since he left Real Madrid a few months ago and right now he is one of the few big names available to take over the club, so it could be announced this week.