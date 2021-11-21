Man is run over by his truck and video goes viral

If he was looking for fame, he got it, but at what cost! Lance Rhodes a 22 year old turned viral on social media when he was run over by his beloved truck while he was recording a video for Tik Tok.

Lance published the video on his Instagram account, since its publication was restricted on the Tik Tok platform. In this it is observed that Lance gets out of his truck and it continues its march without a driver; By paying more attention to the camera, the young man did not realize that he was very close to the rear tire until he heard the crunch of your leg.

The tire went over his leg and Lance fell to the ground, however, the strongest blow surprisingly did not take his leg, but his arm.

Read more: Hero! Dog rescues a girl kidnapped by her father; see what his reward was

The only problem is my arm, my leg is fine. About to X-ray my arm. Happy birthday to me, “Lance posted on Instagram along with the video that has already gone viral.

The truck hit Lance | Video / Instagram capture: @lancerhodes

“How is it that your leg is not broken?”, “Lol do it again”, “How crazy that you are the only one who can not publish it. I hope you are well! How is your cell phone?”, “I thought that you had broken your ankle “,” So nothing happened to your leg? “, were some of the comments from users on Tik Tok.

In a video that he was able to publish on Tik Tok, Lance explains that three times he has tried to publish the video of his accident, the same times that the platform has downloaded it, while other people have been able to publish it, he denounced.

The truck ran over Lance | Video / Instagram capture: @lancerhodes

In the same video, Lance points out that his arm is broken and not his leg. In another video, the young man walks out with his arm in a cast. If you are looking for the video you will find it on Lance’s Instagram @lancerhodes