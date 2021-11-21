Making her laugh constantly: the key to the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Eme – 11/13/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Yes OK Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are dealing with their professional commitments that do not allow them to be together, the protagonist of ‘Batman’ knows perfectly how to keep his partner in love, having a sense of humor and demonstrations of love as his great allies.

Since they resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, they have tried to see each other as long as possible, accompanying each other to their respective work commitments, red carpets and enjoying the moments in which they are after the filming of their films: she makes ‘The Mother’ for Netflix in Vancouver (Canada), while he is working on the movie ‘Hypnotic’, which is being shot in Austin. That’s where Ben affleck puts hands to work to continue conquering Jennifer Lopez.

A source revealed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that “JLo and Ben They are very well and everything has gone well with them. They are both working hard, but they make plans to spend time with the family, as well as with each other. ” That is why when they meet in Los Angeles they become inseparable.

The informant also revealed that the ‘Batman’ actor has great allies to make her fall in love more every day: “Ben makes people laugh JLo constantly and he’s so sweet and loving to her. His kids love Ben too and are comfortable with him. They feel like it’s a fairy tale right now. “

Family halloween



On October 31, celebrities were trick-or-treating inside an exclusive neighborhood in Malibu, California. The couple was accompanied by Max, the son who JLo had with Marc Anthony and Samuel, the youngest of Garner.

Although ‘Bennifer’ and Jennifer garner They were not photographed together, it is known that they were at the same event. TMZ posted some images, while a source revealed E! News that “Ben and J.Lo went to Malibu Colony where Ben always goes (…) and Jennifer garner he was there too ”.

Another insider added that the actor, who is currently filming a new movie in Texas, flew to Los Angeles and “spent most of the weekend with his children.” “They went together (with JLo) in a caravan to Malibu, where Ben and his family bought candy every year (…) Jennifer garner he was there too. It was a planned family occasion. “