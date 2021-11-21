‘Little Secrets’ with Rami Malek, Denzel Washington and Jared Leto

MEXICO CITY. – The psychological thriller full of suspense and melancholy titled Little secrets, movie starring Rami Malek, Denzel Washington and Jared Leto.

After 30 years the director John lee hancock (A possible dream) managed to bring this tape to the screen by the hand of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lee Hancock tells a dark crime story full of suspense and anxiety that portrays what it means being a cop and how obsessive nature of that job can take over your life.

Synopsis

Little secrets follow the haunting story of the Kern County Deputy Sheriff, California, Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington), is sent to Los Angeles for what It should have been a quick task of gathering evidence.

Instead soon becomes involved in the search for a murderer who terrorizes the city.

Leading the search is Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) who, impressed with Deke’s police instincts, unofficially requests their help.

Deke’s nose for the “little things” is eerily accurateBut his willingness to circumvent the rules throws Baxter into a heartbreaking dilemma.

As both officers follow the killer, Baxter doesn’t realize that the investigation is bringing to light echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than your case.

