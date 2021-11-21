Liga MX: Puebla vs Chivas | Best moments LIVE | Repechage Opening 2021

End of regular time The referee whistles and the match will be resolved by penalties.

’89 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from Puebla! Lucas Maia gets up inside the area and sends her to the back of the nets to equalize the cards.

’85 Final straight of the match Chivas maintains the advantage, but Puebla wants to do the miracle in Cuauhtémoc. The most vibrant minutes of the meeting await us.

’75 The alarms go off in the Herd Jesús Molina falls to the grass for the second time and asks for his change. Michel Leaño takes advantage and sends 3 elements to the field. Antuna, Beltrán and Huerta jump into the field. Molina, Angulo and Brizuela to the bench.

’73 Attentive Gudiño! Puebla tried to surprise the rojiblanco goalkeeper with an Olympic goal, but Raúl Gudiño was attentive and after taking a step back, he rejected with his fists.

’62 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool from Chivas! The Cone Brizuela sent a precise center to the heart of the area, where Alejandro Mayorga totally just stretched out as a popcorn and sent it to the bottom of the Puebla networks.

’57 Gudiño’s Atajadón! The rojiblanco goalkeeper shows that he also knows how to dress as a hero and flew on his left side to deflect Araújo’s shot to the corner kick.

’55 Antony Silva dresses up as a hero! Alexis Vega overflowed on the left wing and sent a cross that was headed by Brizuela, but the goalkeeper of the camoteros made an extraordinary journey and with two hands he stretched out on his left side to reject the ball at a corner kick.

’51 Gudiño ditch the danger in his frame Christian Tabó ducked his head inside the area and almost without angle tried to get a cross that ended up being shot, but Gudiño with his height rejected the danger of his goal.

’45 Puebla’s first warning As soon as the ball rolled, Puebla headed towards the goal of Guadalajara and Gustavo Ferrareis took a shot that went over the rojiblanco frame.

The Second Half begins The referee whistles and the ball is rolling again on the Cuauhtémoc Stadium court. Chivas was slightly superior in the First Half and although they had advanced on the scoreboard, an error in the lower zone is costing them the momentary draw. There are no changes anywhere.

End of the First Half A very pleasant first half ends. Both teams have looked for the rival goal and already managed to score on one occasion.

’44 About the bear Raúl Gudiño! The rojiblanco goalkeeper ran to the ball and swept to prevent it from being a corner kick, but when clearing the ball it fell to the Puebla striker, who with the unprotected frame took the shot, but the ball never closed.

’40 Final Straight of the First Half In a dynamic game with a lot of intensity, Chivas was slightly superior, but the last pass failed him. For its part, Puebla, has been overtaken in the midfield and it is difficult for him to reach the rival area.

’25 Near Puebla! From the stopped ball, the Puebla team managed to get a good cross into the area that, after being combed, was left to nothing from Martinez closing at the far post to send it away.

’20 Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from Puebla! Christian Tabó charged with great power to the center the maximum penalty against a Gudiño who lay on his right side and could do nothing to prevent the equalizer.

’17 Penaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal for Puebla! The “Tiba” Sepúlveda clearly knocks down the Puebla player within the area and the referee decrees the maximum penalty.

‘6 Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool from Chivas! A bad rebound from the Puebla defense ended with the ball at the feet of Isaac Brizuela, who on the edge of the area did not hesitate and took a powerful low shot with his right leg that slipped past the camotero goalkeeper’s right post.

Start the game Before a great atmosphere, the referee whistles and already rolls the ball on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Puebla and Chivas play the ticket to Liguilla.

Chivas Lineup Marcelo Michel Leaño has been confirmed as herd strategist for the next tournament, but he knows that in a club like Chivas, he must give results as soon as possible and therefore he is betting on the best available to win the ticket to the Liguilla del Opening 2021. Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldívar, entered the exchange and engineered the only goal with which the Rojiblancos beat Mazatlán and got their pass to the Repechage. Michel Leaño is now betting on them from the start.

Puebla lineup Nicolás Larcamón wants to take his team to one more Liguilla of Mexican soccer, after his extraordinary participation in the previous contest where they reached the Semifinals. Aware of the complexity of the rival in front, he is committed to consistency and what has given him good results in the last matches.