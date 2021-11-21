LG brings the Nvidia GeForce NOW platform to its webOS-enabled TVs

LG Electronics (LG) brings good news for users who use their televisions, and it is that thanks to a partnership with Nvidia, have developed a dedicated application for GeForce NOW, that is, the streaming gaming platform of the world’s leading GPU manufacturer. Unlike other Smart TVs, LG televisions lack Android TV, they use their own Operating System called webOS, so it has taken longer to arrive.

The app will be available in beta from this week on LG’s content store on select LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and 2021 NanoCell TV models in 80 markets. The app will allow owners of these compatible LG TVs to instantly enjoy more than 35 free-to-play games with just one compatible controller, without the need for additional hardware.

Games include Rocket League and Destiny 2, in addition to successful titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy, all playable at a resolution of up to 1080p and 60 images per second. GeForce NOW Priority members have access to the most advanced platform for RayTracing and DLSS technologies, streaming from Nvidia RTX servers in data centers around the world to deliver the best gaming response and high-quality graphics.

The powerful combination of GeForce NOW and the LG OLED TV will translate into immersive gaming at its finest. The self-illuminated pixels in the OLED panels ensure the most vivid colors and the deepest blacks to make game environments and characters more realistic than ever. LG TVs also offer ultra-fast 1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag for smoother pictures, better control, and a key advantage over the competition.

“LG customers expect the best when it comes to playing games on a big screen,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of business strategy for LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “The collaboration with Nvidia to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best gaming experience on LG TVs with webOS.”