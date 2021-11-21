Lamar Jackson questionable due to illness with Ravens

Baltimore’s star quarterback appeared on the injury report after not feeling 100 percent

The star quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar jackson, was added this Saturday to the injury report after being affected by a health problem and his participation with the team for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears is in doubt.

Jackson he was included in the injury report as a precaution because he was not feeling 100 percent, team sources said.

Lamar Jackson did not feel 100 percent and appeared questionable on the injury report. Getty Images

The Ravens they also dropped wide receiver Marquise Brown with a thigh injury. Brown had missed two workouts this week before being limited on Friday.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Jackson He returned for a full workout after missing two days due to illness.

The quarterback, who was named the 2019 NFL MVP, has missed just two games in his four years as a professional.

He missed the last game of the 2019 regular season because Baltimore He had already secured his position as No. 1 of the American Conference and was sidelined in Week 12 of 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tyler Huntley, the main stand-in for the Ravens, has never started an NFL game, and Baltimore raised quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice team to back Huntley si Jackson You can not play.