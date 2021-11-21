Kim Kardashian and famous women changing the breakup narrative

The celebrity break-up industrial complex is based on scorned women. Of course, Diana, the Princess of Wales, She was lured into a fake fairytale marriage to a man who longed to be another woman’s ‘tampon’ (known for the ‘Tampongate’ case). Later came the photographic evidence of Brad Pitt on the beach in Kenya with Angelina Jolie, his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star and alleged ‘another woman’, following their separation from Jennifer Aniston. Ethan Hawke? Following her divorce from Uma Thurman, married the family nanny. In the middle of separating Ben affleck and Jennifer garnerIt was also Ben, and not Jen, who married his children’s caregiver. Traditionally, when famous couples break up, men ‘win’: they bounce back (if they stumble at all) and ‘date’ quickly (to put it in tabloid language) with new, often younger women. Meanwhile, female partners — as talented, beautiful, and beloved as they may be — turn into a sad one-dimensional emoji … until now?

In recent months, I’ve been surprised, in a good way, to see the weirdest thing in the celebrity world: Women over 35, divorced or single, living their best lives with new romances of their own. While divorcing Kanye west, the businesswoman, Kim kardashian, 40, seems to be dating Pete davidson —SNL star and Hollywood’s favorite seasonal boyfriend — who happens to be 12 years her junior. Kourtney kardashian, 42, who has never been married but had a tortuous on and off relationship with Scott disick, is now madly in love and engaged to the rocker Travis Barker, that usually fills her with extreme flowers. His friends from the gothic couple, Megan fox, 35 years old, and Machine Gun Kelly, out of 31, they are similarly subverting the usual trope. After Fox’s breakup with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, she was the first to move forward with a new, now very public relationship with the rapper. In the case of the rupture of Olivia wilde and Jason sudeikis After eight years together, she is the one who is jogging with a 27-year-old star: a certain Harry Styles.

This breakup narrative change has put some famous men in the vulnerable position that famous women have long occupied: licking their wounds while their partners carry on in a very public way. See: Disick’s direct messages lamenting the spree public display of affection from Kravis. There is nothing more typical than a recently ‘free’ man showing up on a beach vacation with a ‘new love’. But during the summer, it was Wilde who appeared with Styles on a boat off the coast of Italy.