Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, at Lauren Perez’s wedding

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have monopolized the flashes at her good friend’s wedding, the influencer Lauren Perez , with David Waltzer. A link that took place a few days ago in Miami and that has been very special for the models. Kendall and Bella acted as the bride’s bridesmaids. They both wore a slip dress in aquamarine and surprised by going completely barefoot.

© LagenciaGrosby

Above, Bella Hadid, left, and Kendall Jenner, right, served as bridesmaids at the wedding of their good friend, 'influencer' Lauren Perez, to David Waltzer. Below, Hailey Bieber.

They weren’t the only ones, as this seemed to be the dress code of the ceremony, as it was held on a beach in the American city. For its part, Hailey bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber, also barefoot, dazzled with a dress of paillettes The bronze color that made this link shine, which not only brought together this triumvirate of models, but was also attended by other celebrities, such as singer Jesse Jo Stark or nightclub mogul David Grutman. Everyone had a pleasant evening. Even Bella Hadid, oblivious to her sister Gigi’s controversial recent split from Zayn Malik.

The 'top models', along with Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, another of those attending the ceremony, which took place a few days ago on a Miami beach.