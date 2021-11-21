Karol G announced happy news

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
44

Karol G won the Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance a few days ago and celebrated it with his entire team. The Colombian singer did not attend the ceremony because she was in full ‘Bichota Tour’ in New York. After such news, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the American program.

Karol she wore a champagne colored dress in a great interview in English. There, the paisa artist announced that she will dabble in acting, and surprised the host. “I am going to act. I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s acting; I have a character, so I’m preparing for that, ”he said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here