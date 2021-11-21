Karol G announced happy news

Karol G won the Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance a few days ago and celebrated it with his entire team. The Colombian singer did not attend the ceremony because she was in full ‘Bichota Tour’ in New York. After such news, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the American program.

Karol she wore a champagne colored dress in a great interview in English. There, the paisa artist announced that she will dabble in acting, and surprised the host. “I am going to act. I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s acting; I have a character, so I’m preparing for that, ”he said.

Jimmy Fallon congratulated her but Karol He did not give more information about the character, he only clarified that it will not be an autobiography, but rather fiction. Let us remember that the singer was part of “Pobres Rico”, a novel on the RCN Channel in 2012 with Reykon, of whom she was a showgirl.

Although she had not said that it would be on Netflix, in February 2021, the singer spoke of her desire to dabble in acting on ‘The Rockstar Show, by Nicky Jam’. “I have many plans that are not music … I don’t know, acting and, actually, I dream of acting as the horrible bad guy in the movie. It always happens to me that my favorite characters are the bad guy because he is the one who, as everyone remembers … that is the character I want to play, ”he confessed.

Social networks exploded with happiness and everyone is already speculating what it will be about. Even some avid fans found that Karol G started following Australian actor and producer Chris Hemsworth on Instagram and they suspect the two of them are in the production together.