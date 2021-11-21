Julia Roberts proudly flaunts her wrinkles in perfume commercial and empowers. | Instagram Special

Julia Roberts she proudly flaunts her wrinkles in a perfume commercial and is empowering, making it clear that mature women need not be ashamed of getting old. For the famous “Pretty Woman”, It has been easy to say no to the scalpel and just take care of yourself at home.

At 54 springs, without a doubt Julia Roberts is one of the most famous actresses in the world and it is no coincidence that a brand of as much prestige as Lancome has chosen you as an ambassador and as the face of one of its most iconic fragrances, “La vie est belle“Which means” Life is beautiful. “

It has been several years since the star of “My best friend’s Wedding” and “Runaway Bride”She has shone in Lancome’s campaigns and now she couldn’t look better, as in her 50s, she looks as radiant as ever.

In the new images of the campaign with the prestigious beauty brand, the followers of Julia Roberts noticed that the wrinkles around her eyes are in the foreground and that the actress looks very comfortable, accepting the passing of the years with wisdom and self-love.

In spectacular, commercials and images, Julia Roberts He looks very elegant and although there is some digital retouching, his wrinkles remain, empowering mature women who admire him and the new generations who have not been able to resist his charms.

Julia Roberts away from the spotlight

Although Julia Roberts has made unforgettable films such as “Wonder“,”Ocean’s 11“,”A place called Notting Hill”And has been considered one of the highest paid actresses in the industry, she has sought a way to lead a normal life with her husband and three children.

Despite her well-off situation, the actress has sought that her children have a calm and normal childhood, also shows them little on social networks, a space where she occasionally shares images of herself without a drop of makeup or next to her husband, with whom she carries already two decades of love.

Julia Roberts He abandons anonymity when filming a tape, when he carries out the promotion and then resumes that lifestyle that he assures, has allowed him to raise his children with discipline and without fame affecting them in a negative way as has happened with the children of other celebrities .

For now, it is through her work as a Lancome ambassador that we keep track of her and where she has fallen in love with her wrinkles and big smile, Julia Roberts has one of those rare beauties that are time-tested.