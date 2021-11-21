Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, and 16 others who did too

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FB0fkCnjlPfL%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAJCJHII7JvxtoFWjgzKr2yePuiiWkJ5j6KM0oZCN8KfAGDjI6hZC7gavc8ZANCLf9c9QByNSJyBm8sRqPW1VCKswlFyDK1lt8OOKdzklDZBvQIdfFiBkMp0E5moS0LEJ4QTEJ7naaoVfbvzOknVmaKFnEhacwwZDZD

Actresses for whom the physique is essential in their work, especially their faces, avoided surgeries that promise to beautify the passage of time.

His real challenge was to age in the best possible way accepting the fact that the body changes, including the face.

They showed that beauty is not the monopoly of youth. Success either.

5 tips for aging well:

You need fewer calories as you get olderso choose nutritious foods such as colorful fruits and vegetables. Eat a wide variety of colors, the more colors, the greater the variety of nutrients you will find. Limit red meat and high-fat dairy products. Choose whole grains (brown rice) over refined products (white rice).

Walk 30 minutes 3 times a week It can help you stay physically well and mentally awake, strengthen your bones, lift your spirits, and decrease the danger of falls, the main cause of fractures, trauma, or blows. Biking, dancing, jogging, and running are also good exercises to strengthen your bones. Get enough calcium and vitamin D every day to keep your bones healthy.

Older people don’t need less sleep than younger people. Most need 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night. If you are getting that much sleep and still feel tired, see your healthcare professional. You may be suffering from a condition called sleep apnea.

1 in 5 older adults suffer from depression or anxiety. Sadness, tiredness, loss of appetite, loss of pleasure, trouble sleeping, worry, irritability, wanting to be alone most of the time may be signs that you may need help. Talk to your doctor right away.

Getting vaccinated is not for children. Important vaccines for older adults include those that protect against covid-19 and other viral flu, pneumonia, tetanus, diphtheria, herpes (or shingles) ….