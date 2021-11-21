Joseph Blatter considers it a mistake for this country to host the World Cup

The former president of FIFA Joseph blatter considered that the attribution to Qatar of the 2022 World Cup “It was a big mistake” and he considered that the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was the one who intervened so that the emirate achieved that competition.

“Was disappointed by Qatar’s victory “Blatter said in an interview published this Sunday in the online edition of the French newspaper Le Monde.

Blatter, who was forced to resign on June 2, 2015 by a corruption scandal, four days after being re-elected as FIFA president, he considers that Sarkozy convinced the then president of UEFA, Michel Platini, to support Qatar and not the United States, as they had agreed up to that point.

To that was added that on that occasion two World Cups were attributed at once, the one in 2018, which fell on Russia – which Spain and Portugal also opted for in a joint candidacy – and 2022, for which the favorite was the United States but Qatar finally stayed.

Blatter noted that about the Qatari World Cup weighed many questions, such as the size of the country or the dates on which the competition should be held, since it is too hot in summer.

“I thought that so much danger would not jeopardize our agreement in principle to attribute the two World Cups to Russia and the United States“, said.

But Sarkozy’s intervention, he added, “changed everything.“, according to the former president of FIFA, who does not rule out that” money circulated “in all that operation, without directly accusing anyone.

“In decisions as important as the attribution of a World Cup it is very It is possible that the money circulates and that someone puts it in the pocket, “said Blatter, who considered that the investigation opened by FIFA to detect it was not” sufficiently strict “.

“Without Sarkozy’s last minute intervention on Platini, Qatar would never have had the World Cup “said the former president of FIFA, who linked this support to the purchase of PSG by a sovereign fund of the emirate and to “the major economic activities between Qatar and France.”

“It’s the first time that a political intervention changes a great decision of football, “he said, while reiterating that” on the social and climatic level it was a great mistake to give the World Cup to Qatar. “

