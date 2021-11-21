José Juan Macías gives the best news to his followers in Mexico from Getafe

Getafe beat Cadiz 4-0 for La Liga Santander and Jo’se Juan Macías ended up surprising the fans in Mexico.

November 21, 2021 17:41 hs

The future of José Juan Macías became a mystery in recent months after the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores ended up marginalizing him from the Getafe calls, although in the victory against Cadiz he ended up giving a shocking surprise.

The former Chivas de Guadalajara striker had begun to be relegated out of the rallies with the Madrid city team, which generated concern among his followers in Mexico.

Despite that, in the bulky victory against the Cadiz team, JJ Macías ended up revealing good news for the fans of Mexico who continue his activity in the Spanish tournament, in which he has not yet managed to score.

After recovering from his broken fibrillar, the former Watford coach ended up giving him a vote of confidence and placed the 22-year-old forward on the substitute bench for his chance to step onto the field of play.

Finally, the Spanish strategist decided not to use his services, but his call ended up showing Macías that he will have his talent for the future to have another alternative in attack.

Although rumors in the Mexican press assure that JJ Macías will return in December in advance of his assignment in Spain, the indications indicate that he will use until the last resort to remain within elite football.