Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard could be dismissed

It has been four years since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard separated, but throughout all this time it seems that their closeness has no end, but not with a romantic interest, but a legal one. Since the divorce lawsuit, countless confrontations have arisen in the courts from various perspectives, from the annulment of the marriage, to complaints of domestic violence, defamation, and even for not showing what the Heard divorce money has been spent on.

The latter has to do with the fact that the actress had promised that all the money she would receive after the divorce would be donated to two institutions dedicated to children’s health, however, one of these organizations declared that they did not receive the promised support. The case has not been exclusively before the judge, because being a former Hollywood star partner, the information is spread in such a way that other people begin to get involved in the legal process.

Such was the case of the European newspaper The Sun, where an article was published in which the actor was described as a “wife beater”, which is complicated when the alleged violence has not yet been fully demonstrated because the statements have suffered some changes and it has even been speculated that the real violence was by the actress towards Depp. In the midst of this, the team of lawyers of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% proceeded legally against said newspaper.

This other lawsuit, which also takes place within the case between the actors, was lost by the interpreter and a defamation complaint has been filed against Heard twice, mainly because said publication could have directly affected Warner Bros. decision to ask Johnny to resign even though he had already begun to take the first steps to make the third installment of Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, where he was already replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

But Depp’s side continues to insist until that demand can proceed. According to Court House News (via CinemaBlend), Amber Heard’s team of attorneys is ready to have the complaint dismissed for a third time. According to the report, those who accuse the act of defamation ask for USD $ 50 million for what Johnny has had to face from it.

In the last meeting in court, which took place last Thursday, one of Amber’s lawyers sought to use the verdict that was taken in the United Kingdom after the confrontation with The Sun, to show that the lawsuit against her did not should proceed. Now we will only have to wait what the result will be before this third attempt and how each team will organize its strategy according to the result.

So far, the one who has been affected the most in terms of what was a successful career is Johnny Depp, who despite having lost his job in powerful franchises has continued to work on independent and lower-budget films. Amber, meanwhile, continues with her career intact, because after her return to the DCEU in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, she will also return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; However, she has carried a greater negative impact in front of her ex-husband’s fans.

