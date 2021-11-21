Johnny Depp will receive award in San Sebastián after winning lawsuit against ex

Johnny depp will receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in northern Spain, which will celebrate its 69th edition from September 17 to 25. The American actor will be awarded the most important honorary recognition of the event, after winning a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber heard, who must prove that the money he received for his divorce in it was actually donated to a foundation.

The San Sebastian contest made the announcement in a note made public this Monday, in which it defines Johnny depp, nominated for an Oscar award three times, as “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography.”

One year after his visit to the Zinemaldia to present Drinking with Shane MacGowan, by Julien Temple, in whose production he had participated and who obtained the Special Jury Prize, the North American interpreter will collect the award in a ceremony which will take place on September 22 in the Kursaal auditorium.

With this distinction, the contest recognizes the trajectory of an actor who has won a Golden Globe, among many other awards, has participated as an interpreter in more than 90 audiovisual productions and has also produced a dozen films, including the most recent, The Minamata Photographerby Andrew Levitas.

Johnny Depp, from his film debut to his Hollywood success

In addition, Johnny Depp has directed shorts and the feature film The brave (1997), who also wrote and featured Marlon brando in the cast. When he made his film debut as a victim of Freddy Krueger on Nightmare in Elm street I was 21 years old.

It was 1984, he lacked something more than five years for his leading roles in The tear, written and directed by John Waters – he participated in the Zabaltegi section in 1990 – and in The young scissorhands, his first collaboration with Tim Burton.

In the following years he starred in films directed by such relevant filmmakers as Emir Kusturica (The Arizona Dream, 1992), Lasse Hallström (Do youWho does Gilbert Grape love?, 1993, and Chocolat, 2000), Tim Burton (Ed wood, 1994, and Sleepy Hollow, 1999), Jim Jarmusch (Dead man, 1995), Mike Newell (Donnie brasco, 1997) and Terry Gilliam (Fear and loathing in Las Vegas, 1998), recalls the Festival.

Already in the 21st century, his portrayal of the captain Jack Sparrow in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean It has also won him the admiration of the new generations.

It has been in these last two decades that he has been nominated for an Oscar for Pirates of the Caribbean. The curse of the black pearl (2003), Discovering Neverland (2004), and Sweeney Todd, the devilish barber of Fleet Street (2007).

It was for this last role that he got a Golden Globe, prizes in which he accumulates other nine nominations. Its extensive inventory of recognitions also includes an award Honorary Cesar.

In recent years he has worked with Gore Verbinski on The Lone Ranger, Rob Marshall in Into the woods, Scott Cooper in Black mass, Kenneth Branagh in Murder on the Orient Express and Andrew Levitas.

A star that is reborn?

Depp has played writers, police infiltrators or outlaws, almost always misfits, along with co-stars like Marlon Brando, Faye Dunaway, Jerry Lewis, Penelope Cruz, Helena Bonham Carter, Javier Bardem, Kate Winslet, Mark Rylance and Dustin Hoffman.

Judi Dench, Antonio Banderas, John Malkovich, Marion Cotillard, Forrest Whitaker, Al Pacino, Benedict Cumberbatch, Morgan Freeman, Benicio del Toro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christopher Plummer are also part of the list, according to the Zinemaldia.

This will be Johnny Depp’s third visit to the Festival after his “fleeting passage” in 1998 with Terry Gilliam and his return in 2020, in an edition marked by many absences due to the pandemic, to present Temple’s documentary on the singer of The Pogues.

The award ceremony will take place before the out-of-competition screening of the Official Section film “La hija”, by Manuel Martín Cuenca, starring Javier Gutiérrez and Patricia López Arnaiz. Tickets for this gala will go on sale on Monday, September 13.

Amt