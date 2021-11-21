‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves is already filming the movie in 3 different countries – movie news

Everyone’s favorite actor is already poised to return as the deadliest killer in cinema. Keanu Reeves is currently filming the fourth installment of John Wick, which will take place on more than two continents. We give you all the details.

It’s no secret to anyone that Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywdood’s most beloved and popular actors. His simplicity and charisma have made him a trend on social networks on more than one occasion. The last time we saw him in a film production was in Bill & Ted Face from Music, reprising his role as Theodore. However, this is not the only character he is replaying, since Reeves is ready to put on the John Wick costume in the fourth installment that is already in production in different countries around the world.

According to information gathered from CinemaCon by journalist Aaron Couch, it is said that Reeves began filming his scenes of John wick 4, and it seems that they are throwing the house out the window because they are not limited to filming only in the United States, but They are spreading the story through several countries, including France, Germany and Japan. Although it was known since the end of June that the film was already in production, This is the first confirmation that Keanu is already on set.

The specific details about the premise of this film have not yet been revealed, nor have they said how these locations will influence the narrative of the deadliest murderer in cinema. Screen Rant He reflects that these places could be the home of the other members of the Supreme Table, or failing that, they will be the places where Wick goes in search of reinforcements.

Recall that John Wick 4 was scheduled to premiere in this year, however, lThe pandemic and Reeves’ commitment to the next installment of The Matrix caused its premiere to be moved to May 2022, so there is still a while for us to see if you want a preview of what they are preparing.

In addition to John wick 4, the studio continues to move forward with the spin-off series The Continental, which will have only 3 episodes of 90 minutes and a “cinematic” budget that would exceed 20 million dollars. There is no doubt that the John Wick universe is here to stay.